Chuadanga records lowest temperature for 3rd consecutive day

The lowest temperature in the country this year, 9.3 degree Celsius, was recorded in Chuadanga Saturday morning. The northern district has been recording the lowest temperature for three days in a row.

Cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life in the district and the poor are the worst sufferers, reports UNB.

Moderate to dense fog may appear over the river basins while light to moderate fog may appear elsewhere over the country from late night till morning, said a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).