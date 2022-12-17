Chuadanga records lowest temperature for 3rd consecutive day

“The existing temperature may rise a little from Sunday,” said Md Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly-cloudy sky across the country. Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.
The low pressure area over southeast Bay and adjoining area persists. One of its associated troughs extends up to northeast Bay.
In Chuadanga, poor people, especially daily labourers, have become the worst sufferers of this cold spell. Many of them preferred to remain indoors due to the shivering weather.
Movement was also disrupted due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. People are thronging at the local markets to buy warm clothes.
Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of the Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said, “The weather department has recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degree Celsius on Saturday which is the lowest temperature across the country this year. The mercury may fall in the coming days.”
Meanwhile, the hospitals in the districts are overwhelmed with patients with cold-related diseases. Over 150 children and many adults are admitted at the outdoor facilities of hospitals.
Mahbubur Rahman Milon, a child specialist of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital said, “As a mild cold wave is sweeping over the district, the number of patients with cold-related diseases is increasing gradually. All the physicians and staff are struggling to provide healthcare services to the patients.”