Bullet-ridden body of woman lies on expressway at Munshiganj
The dead body of a woman with bullet wounds was lying on Bangabandhu Expressway in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj. The body was seen lying on Dogachi service road in Shamspur area on the highway even around 10:00 am today, Saturday morning.
Some bullet shells were lying beside the body. The victim woman could not be identified. According to police and local residents, pedestrians saw the woman walking on the service lane of the highway with a man early in the morning today.
A while later other pedestrians found the body of th woman lying on the road. There were several bullet wounds on the back of that woman. Some bullet shells were lying beside the body. The incident was then reported to the police.
Srinagar police station officer (OC) Qayum Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that police personnel rushed to the scene upon hearing the news. The identity of the woman could not be confirmed.
PBI has been informed of the incident and investigations have started by collecting CCTV footage from the surroundings, the police official added.