Bullet-ridden body of woman lies on expressway at Munshiganj

The dead body of a woman with bullet wounds was lying on Bangabandhu Expressway in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj. The body was seen lying on Dogachi service road in Shamspur area on the highway even around 10:00 am today, Saturday morning.

Some bullet shells were lying beside the body. The victim woman could not be identified. According to police and local residents, pedestrians saw the woman walking on the service lane of the highway with a man early in the morning today.