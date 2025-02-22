Plaintiff raises questions as driver, supervisor not named in case

The passengers of the moving bus where the robbery took place on highways raised questions as the driver and the supervisor were not made accused in a case filed over the robbery and molestation of female passengers on the bus.

The police allegedly did not even read out the case statement to the plaintiff after the lawsuit was filed with Tangail’s Mirzapur police station early Friday.

The case was filed under section 10 (sexual abuse) of the Women And Children Repression Prevention Act and section 395 and 397 (dacoity) of the Penal Code.

One of the passengers and victims Omar Ali, from Baraigram in Natore, filed the case.