Man arrested for destroying Babui nests and chicks in Jhalakathi
A man who destroyed Babui (weaver birds) nests and killed chicks has been arrested from the Sadar upazila in Jhalakathi district, stated the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Mobarak Ali Fakir, 70, was arrested from his residence at Guaton village under Shekherhat union in a police drive after the forest department filed a case over the incident.
The forest department filed a case against three people under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012 with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Jhalakathi.
Besides, a member of Shekherhat union parishad lodged a separate case with the respective police station.
The incident took place on 27 June when some miscreants felled a palm tree on a government land beside a road despite warnings from some locals as the tree contained numerous Babui nests, eggs, and chicks.
Ignoring requests to spare the tree, they cut it down, leading to the destruction of 47 nests, 96 chicks, and 24 eggs, according to officials.
The forest department has already planted new palm saplings at the site and initiated awareness programmes to promote wildlife conservation at the community level.
Environment secretary Farhina Ahmed said strict legal measures will be taken in the future against harming wildlife or destroying their habitats.