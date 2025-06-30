Man arrested for destroying Babui nests and chicks in Jhalakathi

A man who destroyed Babui (weaver birds) nests and killed chicks has been arrested from the Sadar upazila in Jhalakathi district, stated the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Mobarak Ali Fakir, 70, was arrested from his residence at Guaton village under Shekherhat union in a police drive after the forest department filed a case over the incident.

The forest department filed a case against three people under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012 with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Jhalakathi.

Besides, a member of Shekherhat union parishad lodged a separate case with the respective police station.