The Great Babui Bust: How we lost those architects extraordinaire

The Taj Mahal, an eternal monument to love, stands by the Jamuna River, embodying Shah Jahan's devotion to his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Let's face it, Dhaka. We've got some pretty impressive history, but our own love stories are fading faster than the metered rickshaw dream. But amidst the honking rickshaws and chaotic charm, another love story is fading faster than a rickshaw puller's smile when you ask for the meter.

Enter the babui or baya, the black-breasted weaver bird, a feathered Casanova with a penchant for nest-building that would put any architect to shame. These guys used to weave intricate masterpieces in our trees, little love shacks so impressive they'd make any chic apartment look like a damp cardboard box. But these days, their symphony of industrious chirping and architectural marvels are rare to be seen.