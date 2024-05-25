Opinion
The Great Babui Bust: How we lost those architects extraordinaire
The Taj Mahal, an eternal monument to love, stands by the Jamuna River, embodying Shah Jahan's devotion to his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Let's face it, Dhaka. We've got some pretty impressive history, but our own love stories are fading faster than the metered rickshaw dream. But amidst the honking rickshaws and chaotic charm, another love story is fading faster than a rickshaw puller's smile when you ask for the meter.
Enter the babui or baya, the black-breasted weaver bird, a feathered Casanova with a penchant for nest-building that would put any architect to shame. These guys used to weave intricate masterpieces in our trees, little love shacks so impressive they'd make any chic apartment look like a damp cardboard box. But these days, their symphony of industrious chirping and architectural marvels are rare to be seen.
A history woven in nature
For centuries, the babui thrived like a college student during exam week, both in the countryside and the city. Out in the boonies, they'd build elaborate nests in trees and shrubs, creating giant apartment complexes that would make any housing society blush. In the city, they were the ultimate urban adapters, finding swanky penthouses in parks and lining the avenues with their designer nests. It was like living in a concrete jungle with a touch of avian haute couture.
Here in Bangladesh, though, the babui had a thing for palm trees – the ultimate high-rises of the bird world. They liked coconuts, dates, and even the occasional betel nut tree, if push came to shove. The problem is, our cities are these glass and steel monsters with all the charm of a tax audit, offering zero nesting opportunities. Not exactly a recipe for a thriving Babui’s love life.
Art of nest building: When Nature gets MacGyver-y
Building a babui nest is like watching a MacGyver episode – with leaves and twigs instead of duct tape. These birds use their beaks like tiny construction tools, meticulously weaving strips of leaves, grass, and whatever else they can find into these complex, pouch-like love nests. It's basically a five-star hotel room for birds, complete with an entrance tunnel for maximum privacy (perfect for those extra-curricular activities after a night out searching for worms). These nests are tough enough to withstand a monsoon tantrum, protecting their chicks from the elements and any prying eyes (or beaks). They're basically the epitome of avian engineering excellence.
Lessons from the Babui
There's a lot we humans can learn from these feathered Frank Lloyds Wrights. Their nests are built with natural, eco-friendly materials – the ultimate example of sustainable living. They're resilient and adaptable, designed to withstand whatever Mother Nature throws their way. Maybe instead of building these monstrosity high-rises that look like they belong on another planet, we should take a page out of the babui handbook. Eco-friendly materials, sustainable designs that blend with the environment – you know, the whole "not destroying the planet" thing.
As Dhaka loses its green cover, it becomes hotter and more prone to floods. The babui's disappearance is a wake-up call, a giant neon sign that says "Hey, humans! You're messing up the planet!"
Why the Babui said "Cheerio!" to our cities
The vibrant tapestry of Babui colonies is disappearing faster than free Wi-Fi at a city cafe. Here's why:
Unplanned urbanisation: We're building cities like a toddler playing with Lego – all chaos and with zero plans. Trees are vanishing, making way for soulless buildings that offer zero nesting real estate. The babui, bless their tiny beaks, can't exactly build a nest on a glass facade.
Climate change: Because messing up our own planet wasn't enough, we've got climate change throwing a wrench into the whole ecosystem. Extreme weather events are becoming the new normal, wreaking havoc on babui nests and messing with their breeding cycles.
Pesticides and the insect apocalypse: We've been spraying our gardens with pesticides like they're going out of style. The problem? These chemicals are killing off the insects – the babui's main food source.
Dangers of babui disappearance
The babui aren't just disappearing – they're taking a whole lot of environmental benefits with them. Here's how:
Seed dispersal: Babuis are basically the Uber Eats of the plant world. As they weave their nests, they drop seeds everywhere, helping plants spread and keeping our cities green. Fewer Babuis mean fewer seeds dispersed, which means our precious green spaces are shrinking fast.
Insect control: Remember all those insects the pesticides were supposed to kill? Well, guess who used to eat them? The babui! With them gone, the insect population is booming, turning our homes into a bug buffet. Not exactly the kind of urban renewal we were hoping for.
Climate change or man-made Disaster?
Climate change is definitely a threat, but it's our actions that are causing the babui to vanish from our cities. As Dhaka loses its green cover, it becomes hotter and more prone to floods. The babui's disappearance is a wake-up call, a giant neon sign that says "Hey, humans! You're messing up the planet!"
Call to Action
The babui's story is a cautionary tale, but it doesn't have to end here. Remember that Bengali poem about the sparrow and the weaver bird? We've gotten too caught up in building our fancy, unsustainable cities that we've forgotten about the delicate balance between nature and progress.
Here's how you, yes you, can be the hero in this story and help the babui weave a future in Dhaka:
Plant local trees: Those palm, coconut, and date trees the babui love? Plant them in your gardens and public spaces! Be a haven for these feathered architects.
Become a tree guardian: Those beautiful trees that are still standing? Fight for them! Organise awareness campaigns or talk to your local authorities. Trees are the lungs of our city, and the babui's nesting sites.
Support conservation efforts: There are amazing people out there building artificial nesting sites. Volunteer your time or donate – every bit helps!
Spread awareness: Educate your friends and family about the babui and the threats they face. Talk about the dangers of pesticides – they're bad for the babui and the food they eat!
Embrace eco-friendly practices: Ditch the chemicals in your garden. Opt for organic solutions and keep the ecosystem in balance.
Create babui-friendly backyards: Plant local flowers to attract insects (babui's food) and provide clean water sources. Basically, turn your backyard into a babui resort!
We can't let future generations inherit a city devoid of these remarkable birds. Each intricate stitch of their nests unweaves a bit of nature's truth. Let's teach them about self-sufficiency, hard work, and building a legacy, not just a house. The babui's story can be one of resilience, not extinction. It all starts with you, my urban city. Let's weave a future where the Babui's artistry and industrious spirit thrive once again in the heart of Bangladesh.
* Md. Mohiuddin Abir is a Grants, Compliance, and Strategic Development Professional
He can be reached out through email- [email protected] or via
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mohiuddin-abir/