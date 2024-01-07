Ballot box stuffed for 'boat', Prothom Alo journo beaten for taking photo

There was an incident of ballot stuffing for the boat symbol at a polling centre in Chattogram-10 constituency. The incident took place at booth 1 on the first floor of Nasirabad Govt Boys High School centre in the city around 2:45pm today, Sunday.

Meanwhile, Prothom Alo correspondent Mosharrof Shah was beaten up for taking photographs of the incident. They snatched Mosharrof’s cellphone and erased the photo and video he had taken. Later, the photographs were recovered from the phone’s recycle bin.

While visiting the centre around 2:45pm no voter was found there. Some people with 'boat' cards hanging around their necks were noticed wandering about the centre.