Murdered lawmaker Anwarul’s luxury vehicle found in Kushtia
Kushtia Model police station has seized a luxury car from the parking lot of a multi-storey building in Kushtia city.
The car was seized from the parking zone of Safina Tower, a multi-storey building in front of the office of the district superintendent of police (SP) at around 1:00am on Monday.
The police found a receipt inside the car. It contained the car's license plate number, engine number, chassis number, and the name of former lawmaker Anwarul Azim alias Anar from Jhenaidah-4 constituency.
When asked about the matter, Kushtia police spokesperson and additional superintendent of police (ASP) Faisal Mahmud told Prothom Alo, “We seized the car and kept it in custody of the building owner. However, we could not confirm whether the car was owned by former lawmaker Anwar or not. We will verify the documents that we found inside the car through BRTA officials after the Eid holidays and necessary actions will be taken accordingly.”
Prothom Alo spoke to Anwarul Azim's only daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous around 11:30 am today, Wednesday.
She confirmed that the car was her father's after checking its registration number. She had been seeing photos and news of the car on social media since last night.
She further added that since her father's brutal murder in Kolkata and events following 5 August last year, she hasn't had the opportunity to inquire about where, how, or with whom the car was. She will seek legal recourse to reclaim the vehicle.
According to police and local sources, a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado car worth millions of taka was brought to the Safina Tower garage about three months ago.
Alamgir, the guard on duty of the Safina Tower garage, said that about three months ago, two officials of a tobacco company left the vehicle. Their company has rented five flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building for buyers.