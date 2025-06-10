Murdered lawmaker Anwarul’s luxury vehicle found in Kushtia

Kushtia Model police station has seized a luxury car from the parking lot of a multi-storey building in Kushtia city.

The car was seized from the parking zone of Safina Tower, a multi-storey building in front of the office of the district superintendent of police (SP) at around 1:00am on Monday.

The police found a receipt inside the car. It contained the car's license plate number, engine number, chassis number, and the name of former lawmaker Anwarul Azim alias Anar from Jhenaidah-4 constituency.

When asked about the matter, Kushtia police spokesperson and additional superintendent of police (ASP) Faisal Mahmud told Prothom Alo, “We seized the car and kept it in custody of the building owner. However, we could not confirm whether the car was owned by former lawmaker Anwar or not. We will verify the documents that we found inside the car through BRTA officials after the Eid holidays and necessary actions will be taken accordingly.”

Prothom Alo spoke to Anwarul Azim's only daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous around 11:30 am today, Wednesday.