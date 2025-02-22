Mugging and molestation on bus: Four arrested in Tangail
The police have arrested four people in connection to the incident of mugging and molestation of female passengers on a running bus traveling from Dhaka to Rajshahi early on Tuesday.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirzapur police station in Tangail, Md Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today, Saturday. He said that some cash and items looted during this incident of mugging have been recovered. Details about it would be revealed later, he added.
The incident of mugging took place on a bus of ‘Amri Travels’ from Unique Road Royals that left Dhaka for Rajshahi early on Tuesday. According to passengers, the bus left Gabtoli bus terminal in Dhaka at 11:00 pm and the mugging started around 12:35 am. After mugging the passengers for three hours, the muggers directed the bus back to the same spot and got off at 3:52 am.
Then the bus driver, his assistant and the supervisor started making various excuses. They even said that the bus has run out of fuel. Finally, under pressure from the passengers, they started for Rajshahi again.
The passengers first went to Mirzapur police station in Tangail with the bus to file a case. However, they were turned back as the officer-in-charge was not there at that time. Finally, the bus was taken to Baraigram police station after around 11:30 am on Tuesday.
Police arrested the supervisor, driver and driver’s assistant of the bus in the mugging incident.
They were later released on bail. According to sources of the cognizance court in Baraigram of Natore, driver Bablu Islam, 35, driver’s assistant Mahbub Alam, 38, and supervisor Sumon Islam, 35, of the Unique Road Royals bus plying on Dhaka-Rajshahi route, were set to the court on Wednesday afternoon with documents signed by Baraigram police station SI Shariful Islam.
When they were produced before the court in the evening, the court granted them bail following the hearing.
After three days, a case was filed over the incident with Mirzapur police station in Tangail Friday. A passenger of the bus, Omar Ali from Baraigram upazila in Natore, filed the case as the plaintiff.