Mugging and molestation on bus: Four arrested in Tangail

The police have arrested four people in connection to the incident of mugging and molestation of female passengers on a running bus traveling from Dhaka to Rajshahi early on Tuesday.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirzapur police station in Tangail, Md Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today, Saturday. He said that some cash and items looted during this incident of mugging have been recovered. Details about it would be revealed later, he added.

The incident of mugging took place on a bus of ‘Amri Travels’ from Unique Road Royals that left Dhaka for Rajshahi early on Tuesday. According to passengers, the bus left Gabtoli bus terminal in Dhaka at 11:00 pm and the mugging started around 12:35 am. After mugging the passengers for three hours, the muggers directed the bus back to the same spot and got off at 3:52 am.