Student union election
RUCSU campaign ends today, security tightened on campus
A total of 4,009 students have been admitted this year across six institutes and 59 departments. With 28,901 voters, the newly admitted students are being seen as a potential factor in determining the outcome of the RUCSU election.
The elections for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions, and student representatives to the senate are scheduled to be held next Thursday.
Candidates will be allowed to campaign until midnight tonight, Tuesday. Security on campus has been tightened ahead of the election, and checkposts have been set up at the university gates.
Meanwhile, the university administration welcomed the first-year students of the 2024–25 academic session on Monday. The reception was held nearly two months after the start of classes.
A total of 4,009 students have been admitted this year across six institutes and 59 departments. With 28,901 voters, the newly admitted students are being seen as a potential factor in determining the outcome of the RUCSU election.
Police presence has been visible in different parts of the campus since Sunday in preparation for the election. Checkposts have been set up at various entrances of the university.
Earlier, on Sunday night, police, the proctorial body, and hall authorities jointly conducted drives in Bijoy-24 Hall and Motihar Hall.
During the raid, five non-residential students were found staying in the two halls. They were instructed by the hall authorities to leave by Monday. The administration said similar searches will be carried out in other halls in phases.
However, several students have criticised the police raids inside residential halls.
Nasim Sarkar, convener of the university unit of Chhatra Ganamancha, wrote in a Facebook post, “What business do the police have inside university halls? If the police have a role here, then what is the duty of the hall provosts? The way they are conducting searches, it feels as if terrorists live in the halls, not students.”
Speaking regarding the raids, university proctor professor Mahbubur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “The students have behaved very responsibly. The situation in the halls is now much better than before.”
All preparations for the election have been completed. We expect the election to be held in a festive atmosphere. No potential risks have been observed regarding the election.Professor F Nazrul Islam, chief election commissioner in the RUCSU election
At a press conference on Sunday, vice-chancellor professor Saleh Hasan Naqib said that around 2,000 police personnel — both in uniform and plainclothes — will be deployed on campus on the voting day to ensure security. In addition, other law enforcement agencies will provide overall support.
Meanwhile, a meeting was held between the university administration and law enforcement agencies on Sunday.
After the meeting, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) commissioner Mohammad Abu Sufian told newspersons that alongside the police, six platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 12 platoons of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) would be deployed to ensure security for the RUCSU election.
Campaigning around freshers’ reception
Candidates began gathering in front of the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium from early morning, centering around the freshers’ reception programme. They said that since the students of the 2024–25 session are new to the campus, many candidates could not reach them individually before.
The event provided an opportunity to meet them together. However, candidates were not allowed to enter the auditorium; they had to campaign outside the venue.
Independent VP candidate and economics department student, Noman Imtiaz, greeted the new students with sheuli flowers in the morning. He is also contesting in the Senate student representative election.
Irin Zaman Khan, a first-year student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, expressed delight upon receiving the flower.
Nearby, Jahin Biswas Esha, AGS candidate from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel ‘Oikkoboddho Notun Projonmo’ (United New Generation), was also campaigning. Noman handed a sheuli flower to her as well. Jahin said she too was trying to reach out to first-year students.
When asked about his campaign with sheuli flowers, Noman said that during his morning walk near the university stadium area, he saw flowers scattered under the trees and thought about offering them to the new students as a greeting.
Among those seen campaigning among the new students was 51-year-old candidate Shahriar Morshed, contesting independently for the position of media and publications secretary.
He said the students showed interest in him and wanted to hear the story of his return to campus life.
Others seen distributing leaflets included Ahsan Habib for debating and literary secretary, Fahir Amir for media and publicity secretary, Samsad Jahan of the ‘Sarbojonin Chhatra Sangsad’ (Universal Students’ Council) panel for women’s affairs secretary, and independent Senate candidate Ramzanul Mobarak.
The Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel ‘Sammilito Chhatra Jote’ (Combined Student Alliance) was also seen campaigning among the freshers.
Visually impaired candidate Naeem Hossain was seen distributing leaflets across the campus yesterday, Monday. He is running independently for the post of assistant environment and social welfare secretary. Many students stopped to collect his leaflets with interest. Naeem said he was receiving very positive responses.
Independent candidate Nisha Akter, contesting for the post of women’s affairs secretary, was also seen campaigning near the Tukitaki Chattar and the Faculty of Arts buildings.
Shahriar Alam, candidate for assistant cultural affairs secretary from Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel, organised a musical session dressed like a baul (folk singer) along with his supporters at the Amchattar near the University Transport Market around 11:30 am.
Regarding the overall situation, chief election commissioner professor F Nazrul Islam told newspersons on Monday afternoon, “All preparations for the election have been completed. We expect the election to be held in a festive atmosphere. No potential risks have been observed regarding the election."