RUCSU campaign ends today, security tightened on campus

The elections for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions, and student representatives to the senate are scheduled to be held next Thursday.

Candidates will be allowed to campaign until midnight tonight, Tuesday. Security on campus has been tightened ahead of the election, and checkposts have been set up at the university gates.

Meanwhile, the university administration welcomed the first-year students of the 2024–25 academic session on Monday. The reception was held nearly two months after the start of classes.

A total of 4,009 students have been admitted this year across six institutes and 59 departments. With 28,901 voters, the newly admitted students are being seen as a potential factor in determining the outcome of the RUCSU election.

Police presence has been visible in different parts of the campus since Sunday in preparation for the election. Checkposts have been set up at various entrances of the university.

Earlier, on Sunday night, police, the proctorial body, and hall authorities jointly conducted drives in Bijoy-24 Hall and Motihar Hall.