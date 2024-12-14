Four arrested over attack on Hindu community in Sunamganj
Four people have been arrested over attacking homes, businesses and ransacking Loknath temple of Hindu community in Sunamganj’s Dowara Bazar upazila.
The Chief Adviser’s press wing made the disclosure at a press briefing today.
According to the press wing, police headquarters informed that a 20-year-old youth named Akash Das from Monglargaon village in Dowarabazar upazila posted objectionable content about Islam from his Facebook ID. Although he later deleted the post, a screenshot of it went viral on social media. As the screenshot created a stir in the locality, police detained Akash that day. As the locals tried to snatch Akash from the police custody, he was shifted to Sunamganj Sadar police station instead of Dowarabazar due to security concerns.
Police said the locals vandalised local Loknath temple that day and attacked homes and businesses of Hindu people. Sunamganj’s deputy commissioner, police super, army and police went to the spot to quell the tension.
Police headquarters said a detailed investigation was carried out to identify the people responsible for the attack. Police today filed a case against 12 identified and 150-170 unidentified persons.
The arrested persons are Alim Hossain, 19, Sultan Ahmed Raju, 20, Imran Hossain, 31, and Shajahan Hossain, 20.