Four arrested over attack on Hindu community in Sunamganj

Four people have been arrested over attacking homes, businesses and ransacking Loknath temple of Hindu community in Sunamganj’s Dowara Bazar upazila.

The Chief Adviser’s press wing made the disclosure at a press briefing today.

According to the press wing, police headquarters informed that a 20-year-old youth named Akash Das from Monglargaon village in Dowarabazar upazila posted objectionable content about Islam from his Facebook ID. Although he later deleted the post, a screenshot of it went viral on social media. As the screenshot created a stir in the locality, police detained Akash that day. As the locals tried to snatch Akash from the police custody, he was shifted to Sunamganj Sadar police station instead of Dowarabazar due to security concerns.