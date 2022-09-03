BNP men clash with police in Kishoreganj

BNP men clashed with police over the party’s rally in Kishoreganj’s Pakundia on Saturday as the party was organising a rally protesting the price hike of fuel and other essential commodities and the killing of three leaders in Bhola and Narayanganj allegedly by police firing.

The clash took place in Syedgaon Chourasta area at around 10 in the morning.

BNP activists Golap Mia, Khurshid Mia, Md Emon, Khairul Islam and Dalim Mia are among the injured.