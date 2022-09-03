BNP men clash with police in Kishoreganj

Upazila BNP’s convener Jalal Uddin said over a hundred activists were injured in the clash. The injured BNP men received treatment at local hospitals in Pakundia and Katia.
BNP sources said they organised a rally at Patmahal area in Pakundia Bazar protesting the price hike of fuel and other essential commodities and the killing of three leaders in Bhola and Narayanganj allegedly by police firing.
Police intercepted BNP activists as they were heading towards the rally venue.
As police started charging batons, the BNP men retaliated by hurling brickbats. A chase and counter-chase followed for some time.
Police later fired rubber bullets and tear shell canisters to disperse the BNP men.
Kishoreganj Sadar circle’s assistant superintend of police Al Amin said BNP did not have permission to hold the rally.