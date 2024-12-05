India to be disgraced for spreading disinformation: Home advisor
Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said there is no alarming situation in the relationship between Bangladesh and India.
They are spreading disinformation and carrying out a war of words, but it will lead them to disgrace.
The home affairs adviser made the statement while speaking to the media at Purbachal in Narayanganj on Thursday, following an inaugural event of the International Volunteer Day-2024.
Regarding disinformation from the other side of the border, the adviser said, “they are conducting a war of words, but we will protest by spreading the truth.” Their disinformation will backfire and lead them to disgrace, as the international media outlets do not buy their propaganda.
“There is no tension at the border, and the situation remains as normal as usual. The Indian media is spreading propaganda regarding Bangladesh. Such a vile campaign can only come from the Indian media,” he told the media.
When asked about West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s call to deploy UN peacekeepers in Bangladesh, the adviser said, “Minorities are being persecuted in India. Perhaps she intended to ask for peacekeepers in her own country but mistakenly mentioned Bangladesh.”
He hoped that the government’s call for national unity would lead to an improvement in the country's overall situation.
“There have been a lot of improvements in comparison with the situation that emerged after 5 August. When we come together, it will certainly have a positive impact, but it needs time,” he added.