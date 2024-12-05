India to be disgraced for spreading disinformation: Home advisor

Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said there is no alarming situation in the relationship between Bangladesh and India.

They are spreading disinformation and carrying out a war of words, but it will lead them to disgrace.

The home affairs adviser made the statement while speaking to the media at Purbachal in Narayanganj on Thursday, following an inaugural event of the International Volunteer Day-2024.