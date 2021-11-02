Local News

BCL infighting at CMC

Mahadi’s condition improves: Physician

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
The health condition of Mahadi J Aqib, a student of Chattogram Medical College (CMC) and a BCL activist, who was critically injured in an attack by the rivals, has improved slightly.

Chattogram Medical College principal professor Sahena Akter told Prothom Alo Mahadi has recovered slightly. He was able to sit today. However, he needs treatment for long. He has been kept at the intensive care unit (ICU) to avoid visitors. There is possibility of infection due to visitors’ gatherings, she added.

On Saturday, a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), allegedly backed by former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, attacked Mahadi, who is a supporter of another BCL faction loyal to state minister for education Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury.

Mahadi sustained severe injuries on his head in the attack. His brain and skull was damaged.

He was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and underwent a surgery on the same day. After the surgery a part of his skull bone was kept under the skin of his abdomen. Physicians said the skull would be replaced again later.

