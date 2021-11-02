Mahadi’s condition improves: Physician

The health condition of Mahadi J Aqib, a student of Chattogram Medical College (CMC) and a BCL activist, who was critically injured in an attack by the rivals, has improved slightly.

Chattogram Medical College principal professor Sahena Akter told Prothom Alo Mahadi has recovered slightly. He was able to sit today. However, he needs treatment for long. He has been kept at the intensive care unit (ICU) to avoid visitors. There is possibility of infection due to visitors’ gatherings, she added.