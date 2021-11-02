Mahadi’s condition improves: Physician

On Saturday, a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), allegedly backed by former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, attacked Mahadi, who is a supporter of another BCL faction loyal to state minister for education Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury.
Mahadi sustained severe injuries on his head in the attack. His brain and skull was damaged.
He was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and underwent a surgery on the same day. After the surgery a part of his skull bone was kept under the skin of his abdomen. Physicians said the skull would be replaced again later.