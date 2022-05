A 21-year-old student of MC College was found hanging inside a room in her hostel in the Tilagarh area of Sylhet city on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Smriti Rani Das, a first-year student of the English department. She was originally from Kishoreganj district.

Professor Saleh Ahmed of MC College said that fellow residential students found Smriti hanging from the ceiling of a room on the third floor of the hostel in the morning.