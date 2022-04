Miscreants cut down 500 bottle gourd plants planted on one acre and five decimals of land at Nargun village in Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon district on Saturday, reports UNB.

Md Biplab, son of Azizur Rahman, lodged a written complaint against five people with Haripur police station saying they have cut down his bottle gourd plants over land dispute and previous enmity, said Inspector Tajul Islam of the police station.