DU student involved in quota movement attacked in Mymensingh

A student of Dhaka University actively involved in the quota reform movement, was attacked in Gouripur, Mymensingh. The incident took place in Nimtali under Gauripur municipality around 9:00 pm on Thursday night. A general diary (GD) was filed in connection to the incident on Thursday night.

The name of the injured student is Enamul Hasan (Anay). He is a resident of Kalipur Madhyataraf (Kalabagan) area in Gouripur municipality. A third-year student of the political science department of Dhaka University (DU), Enamul Hasan is the education and research secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Union central committee. He is also the joint convener for the DU unit of Chhatra Union. Earlier, he was the president of Gouripur upazila Chhatra Union.