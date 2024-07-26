DU student involved in quota movement attacked in Mymensingh
A student of Dhaka University actively involved in the quota reform movement, was attacked in Gouripur, Mymensingh. The incident took place in Nimtali under Gauripur municipality around 9:00 pm on Thursday night. A general diary (GD) was filed in connection to the incident on Thursday night.
The name of the injured student is Enamul Hasan (Anay). He is a resident of Kalipur Madhyataraf (Kalabagan) area in Gouripur municipality. A third-year student of the political science department of Dhaka University (DU), Enamul Hasan is the education and research secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Union central committee. He is also the joint convener for the DU unit of Chhatra Union. Earlier, he was the president of Gouripur upazila Chhatra Union.
Following the attack, Enamul received first aid at Gauripur Upazila Health Complex. Physician in-charge of the hospital’s emergency department Shameem Akhter said that student had two injury marks, one below his right elbow and the other on his back. He did not need any stiches though. He was sent home after receiving first aid.
In connection to the attack, Enamul’s mother filed a general diary with Gauripur police station around 11:00 pm on Thursday night. Officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station Hasan Al Mamun said, “They didn’t want to file a case. And, he couldn’t identify the attackers either. We have recorded the GD. We are investigating to find out who attacked him.”
Speaking about the attack Enamul said, “I came to my home town from Dhaka on the first day of the curfew. While returning home from Bangabandhu Chattar area in Gauripur on the evening of Thursday, a man called out to me from the behind. He asked me to go to a dark corner mentioning that a man named Sharif wants to talk to me. I didn’t want to go. A few people beat me up accusing me of giving anti-state speeches and slogans in the quota reform movement.”
Enamul further said, “It seemed to me that the people who attacked me are involved with Chhatra League and Awami League’s politics. But I couldn’t identify any of them. I was active in the movement in Dhaka that’s why they were angry.”
General secretary of Gauripur upazila Awami League and upazila parishad chairman Somnath Saha has claimed that nobody from Chhatra League or Awami League are involved in this attack.
He said, “There has been no committee of Chhatra League in the upazila for a long time. We are not aware of any Chhatra League activist named Sharif. The activists of Jamaat and BNP might have done this using the name of Chhatra League.”