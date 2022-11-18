Buses on all routes suspended before BNP rally

The operation of passenger buses has remained suspended on all routes in Sunamganj since Friday morning, though a two-day strike was called only for the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway.

The intra-district bus operation has also been halted since the morning, inflicting immense sufferings on the commuters.

The bus owners association of Sunamganj called the strike from 6:00 am on Friday to Saturday evening, to press home their four-point demand.

The local BNP leaders, however, alleged that the government forced the bus owners to go on the strike to stem the rush of people to the divisional BNP rally which is slated for Saturday noon at the government Alia madrasah in Sylhet.