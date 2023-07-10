3 killed in clash over selling a jackfruit

Three people were killed and 20 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over selling a jackfruit at Hasnabaz village in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Babul Mia, 58, son of Sufi Mia, Nurul Islam, 42 and Md Shahjahan, 36, son of Abdul Basit of the village.

Confirming the matter, Khaled Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shantiganj police station, said a man from Hasnabaz village donated a jackfruit to a local mosque.