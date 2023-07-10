3 killed in clash over selling a jackfruit

Three people were killed and 20 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over selling a jackfruit at Hasnabaz village in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Monday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Babul Mia, 58, son of Sufi Mia, Nurul Islam, 42 and Md Shahjahan, 36, son of Abdul Basit of the village.
Confirming the matter, Khaled Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shantiganj police station, said a man from Hasnabaz village donated a jackfruit to a local mosque.
Later, a local named Dwin Islam and his supporters locked into altercation with certain Sunu Mia and Junab Ali over an attempt to sell the jackfruit.
They attacked each other with sharp weapons, leaving two dead on the spot and 21 others injured. Another man named Shahjahan succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.
On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police also arrested three people from the spot.