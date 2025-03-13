The child's body brought to Magura in army helicopter, Namaz-e-janaza held
The body of the child from Magura, who died while undergoing treatment after being rescued in an unconscious state, was brought to Magura in an army helicopter.
The helicopter carrying the body landed on Magura stadium ground around 6:00 pm in the evening today, Thursday. Later, the child’s namaz-e-janaza was held on Nomani Maidan ground in Magura city at 7:00 pm.
Mother of the child along with the fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhtar went to Magura on the same helicopter with the body of the child. Later, adviser farida Akhtar told journalists, “The state and the government are considering this with the utmost importance. Because, such a young girl being raped cannot be accepted, nobody can accept it. The girl (name) is our own child. So, we are considering this accordingly.”
National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Khelafat Majlis Amir Mamunul Haque also arrived in Magura almost around the same time in the evening on a separate helicopter.
The child’s namaz-e-janaza was held on Nomani Maidan Ground in the city around 7:00 pm. It has been stated on behalf of the administration that preparations are on to take the child’s body to her village home afterwards.
Earlier, the child died while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka around 1:00 pm today. Professor Colonel Nazmul Hamid of the pediatric neurology department at CMH told Prothom Alo that the child suffered two 'cardiac arrests' this morning. She was revived twice through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). She suffered from another cardiac arrest around 12:00 pm but this time she could not be revived even after performing CPR. Physicians declared her dead around 1:00 pm.