The child's body brought to Magura in army helicopter, Namaz-e-janaza held

The body of the child from Magura, who died while undergoing treatment after being rescued in an unconscious state, was brought to Magura in an army helicopter.

The helicopter carrying the body landed on Magura stadium ground around 6:00 pm in the evening today, Thursday. Later, the child’s namaz-e-janaza was held on Nomani Maidan ground in Magura city at 7:00 pm.

Mother of the child along with the fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhtar went to Magura on the same helicopter with the body of the child. Later, adviser farida Akhtar told journalists, “The state and the government are considering this with the utmost importance. Because, such a young girl being raped cannot be accepted, nobody can accept it. The girl (name) is our own child. So, we are considering this accordingly.”