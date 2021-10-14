None involved with Cumilla incidents to be spared: Obaidul Quader

He said a united resistance has to be built against those who want to destroy the communal harmony in the country before the national elections.
Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a unique example of communal harmony in Bangladesh, Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, said Durga Puja has become universal as it is being observed in a festive mood across the country.
He further said the Puja is now being celebrated in about 30,000 to 35,000 mandaps across the country and this has caused heartburn among the evil forces that want to destroy the atmosphere of communal harmony.
Obaidul Quader called upon all to remain united and alert so that no one can create chaos or attack any temple.