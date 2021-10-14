None involved with Cumilla incidents to be spared: Obaidul Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has warned that those involved with the alleged incident of desecration of holy Quran in Cumilla will be brought to justice and no offender will be spared, reports UNB.

“It’s an act of an evil communal force, and those who attack Hindu temples won’t be spared either, even if they belong to any party,” Obaidul Quader said while addressing the Mahastami of Durga Puja at KIB premises in the capital on Wednesday evening.