Faridpur temple fire: Probe body finds no involvement of 2 workers

The 7-member body formed to probe the lynching of two construction workers following a fire in a temple at Panchapalli in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur on 18 April, has not found involvement of the victims in setting fire to the temple.

The committee headed by additional district magistrate (ADM) Md Siddik Ali submitted the report to deputy commissioner (DC) Qamrul Ahsan Talukder on 7 May, 20 days after the incident, reports UNB.

DC Qamrul told media on Sunday that the committee interviewed over 100 people who alleged that more than 100 people including local public representatives were involved in the mass beating.

"As it is a sub judice matter, we can't say anymore over the matter. However some issues came up in the report," said the DC.

Replying to a question, he said the involvement of the two teen brothers in setting fire in the temple wasn't found in the statements of the interviewees.

"It couldn't be identified who set fire to the temple. No statement from the witnesses was found about the involvement of the two brothers or any worker in the fire incident," the DC said.

The DC said that the probe committee submitted some recommendations in the report.