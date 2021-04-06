One killed as police fire on Covid-19 restriction protesters

One protester was killed and at least three others are in critical condition after police in Bangladesh opened fire on a violent protest against coronavirus restrictions, officials said.

The incident took place Monday in the central town of Saltha in Faridpur district, where rumours had spread that a man at a market was injured while police were enforcing Covid-19 controls as cases spike nationwide, reports news agency AFP.

Thousands of people took to the streets in anger.

One group hurled bricks at a police station, vandalised government offices and torched an officer’s home and two government cars, police said.