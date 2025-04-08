Seven killed, 31 injured in devastating Faridpur bus crash
In a tragic turn of events, seven people, including two women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the road and crashed into an electric pole before overturning in Bakhunda area of Sadar upazila of Faridpur district today, Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 11:00 am when a bus belonging to 'Farabi Paribahan' was travelling from Muksudpur.
Witnesses reported that the bus crashed into the electric pole and flipped over and plunged into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The deceased were identified as Srabon Hasan Alom, 40 of Haziganj, Fajirun Nesa, 60 of Mollabari, Joar Sardar, 58, and his son Iman Sardar, 35, Ajibur, 43, Bharoti Sarkar, 40 and Dipa Khan, 34.
After the crash, 33 injured passengers were taken to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital for treatment where two of them died later.
Saiful Islam, the team leader of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said rescue operations were quickly carried out at the scene.
In 2024, Bangladesh recorded 7,294 fatalities and 12,019 injuries from 6,927 road accidents nationwide, as revealed in a report by the Road Safety Foundation.