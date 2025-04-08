Seven killed, 31 injured in devastating Faridpur bus crash

In a tragic turn of events, seven people, including two women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the road and crashed into an electric pole before overturning in Bakhunda area of Sadar upazila of Faridpur district today, Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 11:00 am when a bus belonging to 'Farabi Paribahan' was travelling from Muksudpur.

Witnesses reported that the bus crashed into the electric pole and flipped over and plunged into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control of the vehicle.