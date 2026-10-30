Why tourists cannot travel to Saint Martin’s Island on 1 November

Tourists were set to start travelling to Saint Martin’s Island on Sunday, 1 November, as per the government decision. However, the movement of tourist vessels will not begin on the scheduled date as they have not received the necessary approvals. Shipowners say vessel operations may begin on 5 or 6 November.

Tourist vessels operate to Saint Martin’s from the BIWTA (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority) jetty at Nuniachhara on the Bankkhali River in Cox’s Bazar town.

The island is about 120 kilometres from Nuniachhara, and the entire journey is made through the Bay of Bengal.