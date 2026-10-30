Cox's Bazar
Why tourists cannot travel to Saint Martin’s Island on 1 November
Tourists were set to start travelling to Saint Martin’s Island on Sunday, 1 November, as per the government decision. However, the movement of tourist vessels will not begin on the scheduled date as they have not received the necessary approvals. Shipowners say vessel operations may begin on 5 or 6 November.
Tourist vessels operate to Saint Martin’s from the BIWTA (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority) jetty at Nuniachhara on the Bankkhali River in Cox’s Bazar town.
The island is about 120 kilometres from Nuniachhara, and the entire journey is made through the Bay of Bengal.
According to information from the district administration and the Department of Environment, a decision on tourist travel to Saint Martin’s was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 12 October this year.
Later, a notification issued on 25 October retained the conditions imposed the previous year. Under those conditions, tourists were allowed to visit the island and return on the same day in November, while overnight stays were permitted in December and January. This created confusion among tourists, hotel and restaurant owners, and shipowners.
Later, a revised gazette was issued on 27 October, amending the previous decision. The gazette, signed by Sabrina Rahman, senior assistant secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, allowed tourists to visit and stay overnight on Saint Martin’s from 1 November, 2026, to 15 March 2027.
It also stated that a maximum of 3,500 tourists would be allowed on the island each day.
Vessel operations delayed
Hossain Islam, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh, an organisation of shipowners operating vessels to Saint Martin’s, told Prothom Alo that operating the vessels requires clearance from the Ministry of Environment, approval from the Department of Shipping, a route permit from the BIWTA and approval from the Cox’s Bazar deputy commissioner.
However, the approval process has not yet been completed. The software that the Bangladesh Tourism Board was supposed to launch to collect tourists’ information is also not ready yet. As a result, it will not be possible to operate vessels from 1 November. Preparations are underway to start operations on 5 or 6 November, he added.
Fayezul Islam, acting chairman of Saint Martin’s Union Parishad, said several thousand residents of the island had been excited by the announcement that Saint Martin’s would open to tourists from 1 November.
According to him, more than 230 hotels, resorts, cottages and restaurants had been prepared to accommodate tourists staying overnight. However, vessel operations will not begin on 1 November as the tourist ships have not received the necessary approvals. Some say services will begin between 5 and 7 November, while others say 15 November.
Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md A Mannan said the administration had taken strict measures to ensure the safety of tourists visiting Saint Martin’s and staying in Cox’s Bazar.
Asked about the matter, he told Prothom Alo that although Saint Martin’s Island would open to tourists from 1 November, permission would be granted to vessels only after their fitness and safety were ensured.
He further said a meeting between the administration and shipowners is scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, where a specific date for the resumption of vessel operations will be finalised.
The DC also said tourists would not be allowed to travel to Saint Martin’s by waterway from Teknaf, Shah Porir Dwip or Ukhia. The only way to reach the island would be aboard government-approved vessels, with tourists required to register online.
A fire broke out on a tourist vessel last year. To prevent a similar incident this year, the relevant authorities are inspecting the fitness of the vessels. Permission to operate will be granted after all aspects have been examined, he said.