No remand hearing as accused not produced before court over security concerns

Police could not produce any accused before the court in the case filed over the rape of the eight-year-old girl in Magura, thus, no hearing on remand plea was held on Sunday.

Police said law enforcement agencies did not risk producing the accused to the court as protesters blocked the main entrance of the court.

Prior to this, students brought out a protest procession from Government Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy College in Magura around 11:00 am, demanding trial to the rape incident.

They then gathered in front of the main entrance of the Magura chief judicial magistrate court. Protesters later left the courts’ main entrance upon the assurance of the army and blocked the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Bhinar intersection.