'Project undertaken to repair roads despite good condition'

The Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover has developed no pothole since the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) handed over the 5.4-km flyover to the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) following the completion of its construction in December 2019.

Yet, the CCC wants to carry out carpet pitch on its roads again at a cost of Tk 150 million.

CDA executive engineer and the flyover project director Mahfuzur Rahman told Ptothom Alo no repair would be necessary on the road of the Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover for the next 4-5 years if the carpet pitch is carried out now, and loads on the flyover would increase.