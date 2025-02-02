Two-day ‘Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob 2025’ to begin 7 February
bKash to support organising the festival to be held in Ujandhal of Sunamganj
To celebrate the birth anniversary of Baul Samrat Shah Abdul Karim, this year’s two-day 'Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob 2025’ will be held on 7-8 February, stated a press release.
The country’s largest MFS provider bKash will support organising the festival like previous years, organised by Shah Abdul Karim Parishad on the bank of the Kalni River at Ujandhal village of Derai Upazila in Sunamganj.
President of ‘Shah Abdul Karim Parishad’ and also son of Shah Abdul Karim, Shah Nur Jalal came up with the details of the festival at a press conference held in Sunamganj city on Saturday.
While addressing the press conference, he said, the two-day festival will take place amid discussions and captivating musical performances by renowned Baul singers to honor the creator of timeless folk songs.
Shah Abdul Karim, widely called ‘Baul Samrat’, spent his whole life immersed in the ethereal world of music. He crafted many timeless Baul songs from the depths of his soul by fusing the earthy melodies with simple phrases and similes on the bank of Kalni River.
His creations are full of hymns with equality, love and compassion. His followers, devotees from all over the country, will pay tribute to him by performing music throughout the festival in the vicinity of his birthplace to preserve his legacy for future generations.
His heart-touching compositions such as ‘Agey Ki Shundor Din Kataitam’, ‘Keno Piriti Baraila re Bondhu’, ‘Gari Chole na’, ‘Ager Bahaduri Gelo Koi’- are still touching the hearts of music lovers.
People from all over the country, music enthusiasts, and travelers are expected to join the event, making it a successful festival, supported by bKash. The annual event has been organised since 2006.