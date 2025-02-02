Two-day ‘Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob 2025’ to begin 7 February

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Baul Samrat Shah Abdul Karim, this year’s two-day 'Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob 2025’ will be held on 7-8 February, stated a press release.

The country’s largest MFS provider bKash will support organising the festival like previous years, organised by Shah Abdul Karim Parishad on the bank of the Kalni River at Ujandhal village of Derai Upazila in Sunamganj.

President of ‘Shah Abdul Karim Parishad’ and also son of Shah Abdul Karim, Shah Nur Jalal came up with the details of the festival at a press conference held in Sunamganj city on Saturday.