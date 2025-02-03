AL, BNP supporters clash in Faridpur, 30 houses vandalised

At least 30 houses were vandalised in clashes between the supporters of the Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Kanaipur union of Faridpur Sadar upazila over establishing supremacy in the area.

Besides, at least eight people sustained injuries in the hour-long clash in the Fushra village of the union.

Three of the injured have been admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. President of the AL unit in ward no. 9 of the union, Akkas Matubbar led one side while ward no. 9 BNP president Hashem Khan led the other during the clash.

Locals say the two sides had a scuffle over fishing in a local pond Sunday afternoon. As the situation escalated, Faridpur Kotwali police station inspector (investigation), Jafar Iqbal rushed to the spot and spoke to both groups. In his presence, the two groups made commitments that they won’t lock into a clash over the matter.