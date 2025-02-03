AL, BNP supporters clash in Faridpur, 30 houses vandalised
At least 30 houses were vandalised in clashes between the supporters of the Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Kanaipur union of Faridpur Sadar upazila over establishing supremacy in the area.
Besides, at least eight people sustained injuries in the hour-long clash in the Fushra village of the union.
Three of the injured have been admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. President of the AL unit in ward no. 9 of the union, Akkas Matubbar led one side while ward no. 9 BNP president Hashem Khan led the other during the clash.
Locals say the two sides had a scuffle over fishing in a local pond Sunday afternoon. As the situation escalated, Faridpur Kotwali police station inspector (investigation), Jafar Iqbal rushed to the spot and spoke to both groups. In his presence, the two groups made commitments that they won’t lock into a clash over the matter.
However, the situation remained tense in the village overnight. At one point, Hashem Khan’s followers allegedly attacked the houses of Akkas Matubbar’s supporters. Later, Akkas Matubbar regrouped his associates and led an attack on the houses owned by the followers of Hashem Khan. At least 30 houses were vandalised in the attack.
Later, members of the joint forces, including the police, army and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) reached the village and brought the situation under control.
Former Kanaipur union parishad chairman Belayet Hossain said Akkas Matubbar and Hashem Khan have long been rivals. The clash broke out due to that.
Akkas Matubbar said, “We made a commitment to the police that there won’t be any clash. Although I wanted to keep my words, Hashem Khan didn’t. He led an attack on the houses of my men Sunday morning despite making the commitment. The attackers vandalised the houses and took away the cattle.”
Hashem Khan, however, refuted the allegations saying, “Akkas Matubbar’s followers attacked the houses of my people first.”
Faridpur Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Asaduzzaman said additional police forces have been deployed in the area. No complaint has been filed over the incident so far.