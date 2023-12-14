Investigation committee inspects damaged rail line in Sreepur

Speed limit of all trains is being controlled in a portion of half kilometers of rail line on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route in Bonkhoria area under Sreepur upazila of Gazipur that was damaged in an accident.

Meanwhile, members of the committee formed to investigate the incident by the railways ministry reached the accident spot today, Thursday around 10:00am.

For the time being, trains are being operated on that part at the highest speed of 10 kilometres.

The train operation on this route has become almost normal from today, Thursday morning.