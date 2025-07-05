India pushes 15 more into Bangladesh
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed 15 people, including women and children, into Bangladesh through two border points in Panchagarh.
The incidents took place late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
According to sources at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and locals, BSF pushed five people across the border at Amarkhana in Amarkhana union of Sadar upazila around 11:00pm last night. Around 3:00am, they pushed another 10 people at Singrod border in Chaklahat union.
BGB detained the 15 people, including women and children, from the two border areas from late last night to this morning.
They were later handed over to Panchagarh Sadar police station. Among those detained are five men, five women, and five children. It is reported that they are originally from various areas of Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, and Narail districts.
According to BGB sources, five people, including women and children, were detained from the Boardbazar area, about two and a half kilometers inside the border from sub-pillar 3 of main pillar 743 at the Amarkhana border. They were pushed in from the Balachan camp of India’s 46 BSF battalion.
On the other hand, BGB members detained 10 people from Khuniapara area near sub-pillar 19 of main pillar 764 at Singroad border. They were reportedly pushed in from the Kailash camp of India’s 93 BSF battalion.
During initial questioning, the detainees said they had been living in India for 10 to 15 years, working in various areas. Recently, they were detained by Indian police from places including Mumbai. Later, they were brought to the border area by air and bus and sent into Bangladesh through the BSF.
Panchagarh Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdullah Hil Zaman said the detainees have initially identified themselves as Bangladeshis.
Further steps will be taken after verifying their identity and citizenship.
Earlier, between 16 May and 25 June this year, BSF had pushed another 99 people into Bangladesh through various points of the Panchagarh border.