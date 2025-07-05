India pushes 15 more into Bangladesh

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed 15 people, including women and children, into Bangladesh through two border points in Panchagarh.

The incidents took place late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

According to sources at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and locals, BSF pushed five people across the border at Amarkhana in Amarkhana union of Sadar upazila around 11:00pm last night. Around 3:00am, they pushed another 10 people at Singrod border in Chaklahat union.