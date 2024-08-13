Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF on other side of Chapainawabganj border

A Bangladeshi national has been shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on the other side of the border in Shibganj of Chapainawabganj.

The incident took place in India, on the other side of Wahedpur upazila of Shibganj on Sunday night.

The deceased, Md Abdullah, son of Nazrul Islam is a resident of Nishipara of Paka union in Shibganj.

Abdullah and his family earlier lived in Narayanpur union of the sadar upazila.