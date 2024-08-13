Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF on other side of Chapainawabganj border
A Bangladeshi national has been shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on the other side of the border in Shibganj of Chapainawabganj.
The incident took place in India, on the other side of Wahedpur upazila of Shibganj on Sunday night.
The deceased, Md Abdullah, son of Nazrul Islam is a resident of Nishipara of Paka union in Shibganj.
Abdullah and his family earlier lived in Narayanpur union of the sadar upazila.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanpur union chairman Nazir Hossain said, "One of Abdullah's relatives said he has been shot dead by the BSF."
However, BSF has not formally revealed anything about the death of any Bangladeshi citizen.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) 53 battalion captain Lieutenant Colonel Moniruzzaman on Tuesday morning said, "We have got news that Abdullah has gone missing after going to India. His wife came to us. However, news of his death could not be confirmed. We have sought information from BSF."
Citing locals, Nishipara resident Md Momin said several people including Abdullah went to India in connection with smuggling. Abdullah was shot dead there. His associates fled to Bangladesh. The BSF took away the body of Abdullah.