A man was killed and several others were injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Munshiganj over the upcoming union parishad (UP) elections and establishing local dominance.

During the incident, the person was killed in a crude bomb (locally known as cocktail) explosion and firing. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Mollakandi union, a riverine area (Char) of Sadar upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Selim Mollah, 46. He was the son of Aminul Islam from Chardumuria village of Mollakandi union. Several others, including some with gunshot wounds, were injured in the clash.

Among them, one person with gunshot wounds has been identified as Sabuj Mollah, 28, cousin of the deceased Selim and son of Lokman Mollah from Chardumuria village. A four year old child named Abdur Rahman was also seriously injured.