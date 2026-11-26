Clash and gunfire between two BNP factions in Munshiganj claim one life
A man was killed and several others were injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Munshiganj over the upcoming union parishad (UP) elections and establishing local dominance.
During the incident, the person was killed in a crude bomb (locally known as cocktail) explosion and firing. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Mollakandi union, a riverine area (Char) of Sadar upazila.
The deceased has been identified as Selim Mollah, 46. He was the son of Aminul Islam from Chardumuria village of Mollakandi union. Several others, including some with gunshot wounds, were injured in the clash.
Among them, one person with gunshot wounds has been identified as Sabuj Mollah, 28, cousin of the deceased Selim and son of Lokman Mollah from Chardumuria village. A four year old child named Abdur Rahman was also seriously injured.
According to local sources, there are two factions of the BNP in Mollakandi union. One is led by union BNP president Wahid Raihan, district BNP convening committee member Atik Mallik and BNP leader Rahim Molla, who lives in France. The other faction is led by Sadar upazila BNP joint secretary Uzir Ahmed and former union BNP vice-president Awlad Hossain.
Several BNP sources stated that in the upcoming UP election, both Awlad Hossain and Rahim Mollah intend to run for the chairman position. This has led to ongoing conflict between them.
On 12 November, the two BNP factions were involved in repeated clashes involving weapons and crude bombs. Four people were shot and 10 from both sides were injured that day. In November last year, three people were shot dead over a dispute between the two factions.
Speaking to local residents, it was learnt that in Mollakandi union, leaders of whichever party is in power tend to split into two factions over establishing dominance in the area. They engage in clashes with their supporters.
There were also two factions during the tenure of Awami League, whose activities are now banned in the country. Since the fall of the Awami League government, the two BNP factions have been involved in clashes, gunfire and violence.
According to local sources and relatives of the deceased, Rahim Molla's men came to Chardumuria village and launched a sudden attack. In response, Awlad’s people launched a counter-attack.
At one point, the clash spread across the villages of Kongsapura, Chardumuria, Samarchar, Rajarchar, Asuran, Purba Makahati and Mollakandi. The violence involved retaliatory attacks, crude bomb explosions and gunfire. Selim Molla and several others were seriously injured in the clash.
Ataur Rahman, a physician at the emergency department of Munshiganj General Hospital, told Prothom Alo that Selim Molla was brought to the hospital dead at around 9:15 am on Thursday.
His right arm was severely injured. Two others, including a person hit by bullets, were also brought to the hospital. They were referred to hospitals in Dhaka for better treatment.
Awlad Hossain told Prothom Alo that they had been driven out of the area since the last parliamentary election. His men returned to the area a month ago, after which Rahim Molla's men had been carrying out repeated attacks, he alleged.
He said his men were asleep at their homes early on Thursday morning when Rahim Molla's men attacked them and killed one person. One person was missing and many others were injured, he added.
To inquire about the allegations, Rahim Mollah was called over the phone multiple times but he did not pick up. When contacted, Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, leader of Rahim Molla's faction and president of Mollakandi union Jubo Dal, said he was not in the area. He claimed he knew nothing about the clash.
Mohammad Taslim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station, told Prothom Alo that the clash was over local dominance and the upcoming UP election. Additional police have been deployed in the area to prevent further clashes. Police are conducting operations to arrest those involved, he said.
At around 10:00 am on Thursday, relatives of Selim Molla were seen wailing at Munshiganj General Hospital. Fahima Akter, Selim's younger sister, said, "My brother was not involved in the politics of either faction. He was not on Awlad's side or Rahim Molla's side. He used to drive a rickshaw to support his family."
Fahima Akhter alleged that her brother left home with his rickshaw in the morning. As soon as he reached near Chardumuria Bazar, Rahim Mollah's people shot him and exploded crude bombs, killing him.
Fahima added that people are dying day after day due to the conflict between the two factions in Mollakandi. Because of this, they live in constant fear. Holding Rahim Mollah and Awlad Hossain responsible for this murder, she demanded their trial.