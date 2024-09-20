Khagrachhari, Rangamati put under Section 144

The authorities have imposed Section 144 in Khagrachhari and Rangamati districts following clashes between hill people and Bengalis.

Extensive clashes took place between the two groups at Dighinala of Khagrachhari on Wednesday and Thursday, and it spread to nearby Rangamati district on Friday. Members of both groups engaged in violent confrontations, vandalism, and arson attacks on homes and shops belonging to their rivals.

To de-escalate the situation, Sujan Chandra Roy, the upazila nirbahi officer of Khagrachhari sadar upazila, imposed Section 144 in the upazila from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday. Similarly, Mosharraf Hossain Khan, district magistrate and deputy commissioner of Rangamati, issued a public notice, imposing Section 144 in the Rangamati municipality area from 1:00 pm.