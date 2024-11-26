Students have to be convinced not to take to streets: Home adviser

Home advisor lieutenant general (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the government wants to hold dialogue with students to resolve any crisis.

“We want students not to take to streets and block streets as people suffer in such programmes. We will have to convince them. We want to reach a solution of any crisis through dialogues. We don’t want to go tough,” said the advisor regarding the recent demonstration and violence between students of different colleges in Dhaka.

The adviser made the remark while visiting the embankment of haor in Sunamganj today, Tuesday. Water resources, environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan was also present at that time.

The two advisors went to visit Matian haor in Tahirpur upazila on Tuesday morning to inspect the construction of embankment. Later they talked with journalists.