Speech-impaired student remains trapped in school washroom for 10 hrs

A speech-impaired student remained trapped in the washroom of her school for over 10 hours in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur district, reports news agency UNB.

Police said victim Sharmin Akter, a SSC examinee from Hossainpur Girls School. She is from Dakkhin Asrafpur area of the upazila. She went to school as usual Tuesday morning. At around 12.30pm she went to the washroom after the school hours.