Students block highway again to press home demand

Students of Barishal University once again started demonstrations, blocking the Barishal-Kuakata highway on Saturday morning as their demands were not met within the 13-hour ultimatum they had given to the university authorities.

Vehicle movement between Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna and Kuakata has come to halt because of the protests against an attack on some of their fellows by local transport workers on 16 February.

The protesting students took position on the highway in front of the main entrance of the university around 10:00am.

Earlier, the students withdrew the blockade at 8:00pm on Friday giving an ultimatum until 10:00am today to the university authorities to meet their three-point demand.