Surma renders Sunamganj residents homeless

“Water is flowing above the danger level at Sholaghar point of the Surma river in the city, along with other rivers like Jadukata in Tahirpur. Adding to the woes, 102mm of rainfall have been recorded in Sunamganj in the last 24 hours,” said Jahurul Islam, executive engineer of the Water Development Board.

Meanwhile, in Chhatak upazila, water levels have crossed 152cm in the Surma river, said Md Mamunur Rahman, Chatak Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

Water was seen entering the residential areas of Shoalaghar, Nabinagar, Dharargaon, Jail Road, North Arpin Nagar, Tegharia and Barapara in the Sunamganj municipal area on Tuesday morning.