MP Anwarul Azim murder: Jhenaidah AL GS Mintu remanded

Jhenaidah district unit Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu has been placed on an eight-day remand in a case filed over abduction and murder of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of parliament (MP) from Jhenaidah-4 constituency.

Tofazzal Hossain, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court, passed the order on Thursday, when the police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand plea.

Sub-inspector Jalal Uddin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Crime Information Division confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.