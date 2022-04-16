Two Santal farmers die of poisoning: Autopsy report

After their deaths, some of the locals tried to spin the story by alleging that they died due to alcohol poisoning. This allegation was even brought up to the probe body.
At first, the police had taken a signature from Abhinath Marandi’s wife Rozina Hembrom on a blank paper and filed an unnatural death case. The next day, Rozina went to the police station and filed an abetment to suicide case against the deep well tube operator Sakhawat Hossain.
Kofil Uddin said, “We had taken samples from the deceased. We then sent it to the labs for a viscera report. After getting the viscera report in hand, we prepared the final report. According to the viscera report, there is evidence of pesticide in the two deceased farmers’ bodies. A pesticide named 'Organo phosphorus compound' was found, which is used to kill insects on paddy fields. In the final report, we wrote that they died because of drinking poison.”
Godagari police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Kamrul Islam told Prothom Alo, they have received the report today (Saturday). Now they will give the charge sheet.
When asked if they have found any evidence of instigating suicide the OC said, they have found such evidence.
Sakhawat didn’t follow any rule while supplying irrigation water. After speaking with people and taking a look at the fields, they have found further supporting evidence.