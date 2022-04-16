Two Santal farmers die of poisoning: Autopsy report

The two Santal farmers from the Godagari upazila in Rajshahi committed suicide by drinking pesticide and did not die of alcohol poisoning, confirmed the autopsy report submitted to the police on Saturday.

Rajshahi Medical College’s forensic department head Kofil Uddin handed the report to the police.

On 23 March, after not getting irrigation water despite multiple requests, two farmers from the Nimghutu village inside Godagari upazila drank pesticide right beside the deep tube well.

Abhinath Marandi (36) and his cousin Robi Marandi (27) were the two farmers. Abhinath passed away that very night while Robi breathed his last at the Rajshahi Medical College on 25 March.