Transport strike called ahead of Rangpur BNP rally

According to their decision, the operations of bus, minibus and microbus in all routes in Rangpur will remain suspended from Friday at 6:00am to Saturday at 6:00pm.

BNP claimed the decision was taken to prevent masses from joining the rally, which is scheduled to be held in Rangpur on Saturday. Earlier, similar transport strikes were called in Mymensingh and Khulna just ahead of the BNP rally.

Denying the allegation, the bus owners association said there is no relation between the suspension of transport operation and the BNP rally.