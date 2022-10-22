Thousands of people reach Khulna despite hindrances

Despite the 48 hours’ public transport and launch strike enforced in Khulna, thousands of leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered at the venue of mass rally at Sonali Bank Chottor in Khulna.

The rally, scheduled to begin on Saturday afternoon, was called as part of the party’s central programmes on demand of polls time caretaker government, and protesting price hike of fuel oil and daily necessaries and a few other demands.