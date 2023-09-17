BNP men attacked, vehicles torched-vandalised in Natore

At least 30 leaders-activists of BNP’s associate organisations were injured in different places of Natore as ruling party men allegedly attacked the vehicles carrying them to BNP’s ‘youth road march’ programme demanding resignation of the government.

Although BNP alleged AL men carried out the attacks, the ruling party denied the allegation.

BNP alleged that AL men intercepted the vehicles, torched and vandalised seven private cars and microbuses. Three seriously injured BNP men were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The incidents of attack took place in front of Dighapatia textile mills, Tebaria Haat and Syed Morth areas on Natore-Bogura highway in Natore district.