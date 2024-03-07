Attack on AL office: Former MP, five others secure bail

Former Awami League lawmaker Moazzem Hossain Ratan and five others secured bail in a case filed over attacking and vandalising Awami League office and breaching electoral code of conduct.

Senior judicial magistrate court of Sunamganj’s Dharmapasha announced the verdict today.

Lawyer Abdul Hai Talukder, who represented the plaintiff, said the six accused persons including the former MP secured interim bail today.

They secured interim bail from the High Court in the case on 24 January. Dharmapasha upazila election officer Mohammad Monjurul Haque filed the case at the behest of the EC on 6 January.