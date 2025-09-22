Cumilla shrine attacks: 2 arrested 3 days after attacks on 4 shrines  

Police have arrested two men in connection with attacks and vandalism carried out at four shrines at Homna of Cumilla, following announcements made over loudspeakers. The two were arrested on Sunday afternoon, from Asadpur Bazar in the upazila.

The arrested men are Ibrahim Khalil, 24, of Asadpur Nayapara village, and Shahid Ullah, 33, of Asadpur village. Both run shops in Asadpur area.