Police charge batons at protesters in Chattogram

Police in Chattogram on Thursday obstructed and charged batons at students who are agitating in demand of reform in the quota system in government service.

Police charged batons as protesters advanced, breaching the police barricade, at Tiger Pass intersection in the city at around 4:45pm. The protesters then went to gate No 2 area, 1.5 kilometers away from Tiger Pass, where they were also beaten by police. Despite the police action, students take positions in the area. Police men were also stationed there.