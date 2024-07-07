Local News

BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man killed in its firing after 45 hours

Correspondent
Thakurgaon
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) returned the body of a Bangladeshi man nearly 45 hours after he was shot to death along the Bangladesh-India border in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon.

News agency UNB adds: Raju Mia, 28, from Gariali village, was killed when the BSF opened fire near the pillar no. 376/5 of the Nagarbhita border.

According to sources, Raju had crossed into Indian territory to smuggle cattle when he was shot by a BSF patrol team at Tingaon.

The BSF handed over Raju's body to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local police at the Jagdal BOP border outpost around 11:00 pm on Saturday.

Baliadangi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident, saying that the body was subsequently handed over to the family of the deceased.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, a flag meeting between the BGB and BSF was convened to address the killing. During the meeting, the BGB strongly protested the fatal shooting.

