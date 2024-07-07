BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man killed in its firing after 45 hours

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) returned the body of a Bangladeshi man nearly 45 hours after he was shot to death along the Bangladesh-India border in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon.

News agency UNB adds: Raju Mia, 28, from Gariali village, was killed when the BSF opened fire near the pillar no. 376/5 of the Nagarbhita border.