Tension prevails in Khagrachhari, blockade called off
‘My son was not in politics, why did he have to die’
Jeep driver Thoiching Marma, 20, led a simple life in Guimara. He lived with his wife, brother, and parents. After three and a half years of marriage, his wife, Tuni Marma, is now pregnant, close to giving birth. The family was waiting with joy. But that joy has now turned into grief.
On Sunday, Thoiching was one of the three people killed in the Guimara violence in Khagrachhari.
A visit to Bottolpara of Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila on Tuesday afternoon revealed that the whole family was devastated by his loss.
Thoiching’s semi-pucca house stands beside the roadside in the hilly area. He used to drive a jeep on the Sajek route. The jeep still stands in front of the house. Only Thoiching is no more.
On Monday midnight, Thoiching’s cremation was completed. His father, Holachei Marma, said his son’s wife is expecting, with the due date set for 9 October. Everyone has become ill after this tragic loss. Their hearts are broken.
“My son was not in politics, then why did he have to die?” he asked this correspondent.
Describing the events of that day, Holachei Marma said, “My son said after lunch he would go to the market. Around 11:15 am, both of us had lunch together. Then he left, saying he was going to the market. After a while, I heard some boys shouting. I thought maybe there was a procession, there could be trouble. I was watching live on my mobile at home. Then came the call from the market saying my son had been shot.”
As he spoke, his voice choked with grief.
Saying he did not want to file a case, Holachei Marma added, “I don’t want any other father or mother’s heart to be broken like mine. I don’t want to get into any trouble. I want justice for my son’s killing. The government will do that. And I want a job for my son’s wife.”
Breaking down in tears, Tuni Marma recalled her last moments with her husband. “He did not go out in the morning. He went out at noon. Within 5 to 10 minutes, I heard that he had been shot.”
Since Saturday, the hill people’s organisation, Jumma-Chhatra Janata, was enforcing a blockade programme in protest of the alleged gang rape of a hill teenager in Khagrachhari.
On Sunday, protests and violence erupted around the programme at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila of the hill district. Clashes broke out between the hill people and law enforcement, joined by a local faction.
During the protest and violence, three hill people died. Along with Thoiching Marma, the other two are Athui Marma, 21, of Chairman Para, Debolchhari in Sindukchhari union, and Athrau Marma, 22, of Sang Cheng Gulipara in Hafchhari union.
At least 20 others, including a Major of the army, were injured. Shops and houses in the market were set ablaze. Around 40 shops and about 50 houses were damaged.
Blockade suspended until 5 October
Citing confidence in the assurances and initiatives of the administration, and in deference to the Hindu community’s Durga Puja celebrations, the organisation, Jumma Chhatra–Janata, announced suspension of its ongoing blockade until 5 October.
They made the announcement around 11:00 pm on Tuesday. The blockade had begun on Saturday.
Earlier, several spokespeople of the Jumma-Chhatra Janata said that the blockade will continue until their eight-point demand is met. But Khagrachhari deputy commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker said that the blockade must be lifted before withdrawal of Section 144.
Paralysed Khagrachhari town
On the fourth day of the indefinite blockade on Tuesday, the overall situation in Khagrachhari remained tense. Although the blockade has now been suspended, Section 144 imposed by the administration remains in effect.
Apart from food and medicine shops, most businesses stayed closed yesterday. Streets were sparsely populated, and few passenger buses departed from the town. Auto-rickshaws and similar small vehicles, however, were seen operating.
Senior officials of the administration and law enforcement visited Ramesu Bazar, which had turned into a battlefield. About 1.5 kilometers away, Guimara Bazar held its weekly market day on Tuesday.
Compared to previous days, crowds increased and some shops reopened.
Probe body formed
Khagrachhari deputy commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker emphasised that the ongoing crisis in the district should be resolved at the discussion table. Talks are being held with those enforcing the blockade. A meeting has already taken place.
He further said that a five-member committee has been formed to investigate the violence. Names of the members will be announced later.
During his visit to Ramesu Bazar on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner told newspersons that the administration is working to ensure proper treatment for the injured. The administration will also stand by the families of the deceased and support their rehabilitation.
However, he admitted that the losses are irreparable.
Superintendent of Police Arefin Jewel said if the victims’ families remain unwilling to file cases, the police will file them. Cases will also be filed over the violence and clashes in Khagrachhari.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Ismail Shams Azizi, zone commander of Guimara Region, told newspersons that on Sunday, UPDF and its affiliated members violated Section 144 by blocking the road.
Though they were requested not to violate Section 144, they did not listen, he stressed.
The army officer further said that on that day, UPDF’s armed terrorists attacked army members with slingshots, sticks, and local weapons. Three officers and 10 soldiers were injured. During the clashes, around 11:30 am, UPDF’s armed terrorists fired automatic weapons 4–5 times from Ramesu Bazar and the nearby jungle.
Adviser’s allegation, UPDF’s denial
Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma said, “I spoke with a delegation of Jumma Chhatra-Janata. Six of them came. All six are UPDF members. In Khagrachhari, nothing happens without UPDF. I asked each one. They admitted that all six are UPDF members.”
He said this while replying to queries from newspersons on Monday night after visiting a Puja mandap in Rangamati town.
In response, UPDF organiser Angya Marma said, “Those six are not our members or workers. They are ordinary students and innocent people.”
A spokesperson for Jumma Chhatra-Janata, Kripayon Tripura, said, “This UPDF tag has been imposed deliberately, baselessly, and insultingly. If Supradip Chakma does not immediately withdraw his statement, Jumma Chhatra-Janata will no longer participate in any further discussions.”