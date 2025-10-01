‘My son was not in politics, why did he have to die’

Jeep driver Thoiching Marma, 20, led a simple life in Guimara. He lived with his wife, brother, and parents. After three and a half years of marriage, his wife, Tuni Marma, is now pregnant, close to giving birth. The family was waiting with joy. But that joy has now turned into grief.

On Sunday, Thoiching was one of the three people killed in the Guimara violence in Khagrachhari.

A visit to Bottolpara of Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila on Tuesday afternoon revealed that the whole family was devastated by his loss.

Thoiching’s semi-pucca house stands beside the roadside in the hilly area. He used to drive a jeep on the Sajek route. The jeep still stands in front of the house. Only Thoiching is no more.