Two siblings of Rajshahi did not have Nipah virus: IEDCR

The two siblings from Rajshahi named Muntaha Marisha, 2 and Muftaul Masia, 5, who succumbed to an unknown virus at Chuniapara village in Durgapur of Rajshahi after eating Boroi (jujube), did not contract Nipah virus.

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) director professor Tahmina Shireen confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Sunday evening.

Marisha, the younger of the sisters, died on the way to hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Masia died on Saturday. The parents of the siblings were also admitted to the hospital after the sudden death of their daughters.