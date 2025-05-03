Uncle, nephew picked up by BSF in Lalmonirhat
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) picked up a man and his nephew from the Gatiarvita border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat.
They are Sajedul Islam and his nephew Mahfuz Islam Emon. Emon is a resident of Dhabalsati area and an SSC examinee.
Locals said Emon went to take pictures with his Sajedul, who had come from Mahasthangarh of Bogura, near the main pillar no-825 of the Dhabalsuti border in Patgram around 6pm on Friday.
At that time, a patrol team of the BSF entered the Bangladeshi territory and caught them. When the news spread, people started gathering at the border and tension intensified.
Locals sought attention of the higher authorities to get back the two Bangladeshis unharmed from the BSF custody.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said in a press release that the Indian BSF has been called for a flag meeting in this regard.
Patgram upazila nirbahi officer Md. Zillur Rahman said that the BGB has called a meeting with the Indian BSF.
They may return the two Bangladeshis by tonight, he added.