Uncle, nephew picked up by BSF in Lalmonirhat

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) picked up a man and his nephew from the Gatiarvita border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat.

They are Sajedul Islam and his nephew Mahfuz Islam Emon. Emon is a resident of Dhabalsati area and an SSC examinee.

Locals said Emon went to take pictures with his Sajedul, who had come from Mahasthangarh of Bogura, near the main pillar no-825 of the Dhabalsuti border in Patgram around 6pm on Friday.