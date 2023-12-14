Train accident averted as locals foil sabotage attempt in Nilphamari

A big accident of Khulna-bound Simanta Express train was averted as locals foiled a sabotage attempt in Domar upazila of Nilphamari district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Dola area of Prodhanpara of Bagdokra village in Boragari union in Domar at around 10pm.

As the miscreants were unfastening fishplates of the rail line, locals appeared at the spot hearing the sounds of opening the railway iron plate.

Locals said they heard the sounds of opening the railway iron plate and rushed to the spot. They saw a group of miscreants unfastening the clips of fishplates. The miscreants fled as the locals chased them.