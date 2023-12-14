Local News

Train accident averted as locals foil sabotage attempt in Nilphamari

A big accident of Khulna-bound Simanta Express train was averted as locals foiled a sabotage attempt in Domar upazila of Nilphamari district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Dola area of Prodhanpara of Bagdokra village in Boragari union in Domar at around 10pm.

As the miscreants were unfastening fishplates of the rail line, locals appeared at the spot hearing the sounds of opening the railway iron plate.

Locals said they heard the sounds of opening the railway iron plate and rushed to the spot. They saw a group of miscreants unfastening the clips of fishplates. The miscreants fled as the locals chased them.

Rajeshwar Roy, a resident of Bagdokra village, said a Khulna-bound Simanta Express train from Chilhati was coming at the time. Around 300-400 people were at the spot. As they were giving various signals, the locomaster halted the train, averting a big accident.

Boragari union parishad chairman Aminul Islam said the miscreants fled as the locals chased them. Later, some 72 fishplates were recovered from a sack left by the miscreants. A Khulna-bound Simanta Express train was coming at that time and locals signalled and were able to halt the train.

Later, railway officials arrived and repaired the rail tracks and the train left.

Jorabari union parishad chairman Sakhawat Hossain said, "The incident took place in my union. I went to the spot and found unfastened fishplate clips at different spots. The train could avert the accident due to the awareness of the locals."

Nilphamari station master Obaidur Rahman said the train left after one and half hours as the rail line was repaired.

Besides, the Barendra Express train, which left from Rajshahi, was stuck at the Domar rail station.

